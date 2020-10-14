Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Truck driver flees after crushing drinking buddy to death

Oct 14, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – An evening’s drinking session turned into a nightmare for three truck drivers yesterday, after one of them reversed his truck and crushed his drinking buddy to death. He then fled the scene.
The mishap reportedly occurred about 21:15hrs on the Five Miles Public Road, Bartica, Region Seven.
Dead is Deonarine Singh, 31, of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
According to a police report, the truck drivers had parked their respective motor lorries on the road and headed to a house to imbibe.
A few hours later they finished their drinks and decided to re-enter their trucks and leave.
However, Singh’s motor lorry was stuck in the sand and one of the truck drivers offered to assist him. The man with the use of his truck and a rope managed to pull Singh’s lorry out of the sand.
Investigators reported that Singh then exited and walked towards the front of it, presumably to untie the rope.
At this said moment, the man reversed and collided with Singh’s truck crushing him in the process.
Realizing that Singh was pinned between the trucks, the man drove forward and Singh fell on to the road unconscious.
Upon seeing this, according to police, the man reportedly panicked and fled the scene.
The other truck driver, identified as Ramlakhan Bishundal, remained, and with assistance from persons passing by, picked up Singh and placed him into a vehicle which took him to the Bartica Regional Hospital. Doctors there pronounced him dead on arrival.
Bishundal, however, was taken into police custody and is currently assisting with investigations.

