Teen dies after beaten and stabbed by youths

Oct 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – A sixteen-year old boy collapsed yesterday on the kitchen floor of a stranger’s house after he was brutally beaten and stabbed by three other teenagers.
Jumal Park called ‘Cherio’ of Nonpareil Street, Albouystown was slain just after 10:00hrs yesterday at Front Road, West Ruimveldt.
Police in a report said that at the time of the attack Park was washing a car at a wash bay where he worked.
Three boys, ages 17, 18 and 19 respectively, armed with pieces of wood and a knife approached Park and called him out to fight. Upon seeing the trio, Park turned and run into a nearby yard but they caught him.
The 19-year old suspect reportedly stabbed Park twice – once to his chest and his arm – while other suspects dealt him multiple blows with the wood about his body.
According to investigators, Park somehow managed to free himself from the boys’ grip and ran into a man’s house located in the same yard.
The man was startled by the commotion and rushed out from one of his rooms to investigate and saw Park lying on his kitchen floor bleeding. His attackers attempted to enter the man’s house as well to continue their brutal assault.
However, the man fought them off and in the process received a stab to one of his wrist. The suspects then fled and the man picked up Park and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
It was observed by medical personnel that Park received a stab wound to the left side of his chest in the region of his heart and another to his upper right arm.
Police has since managed to apprehend one of the suspects while the others are still on the run.

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Publisher’s Note

