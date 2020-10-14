Surinamese Ministers for three-day Guyana visit from today

Kaieteur News – With the aim of continuing consultations on various sectors agreed upon by President Irfaan Ali and Surinamese President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, three Surinamese Ministers are expected to make an official visit to Guyana from today. The visit will span the period October 14 -16, 2020.

Leading the team is Surinamese Foreign Affairs Minister, Albert Ramdin, who will be accompanied by the Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed; the Minister of Public Health, Amar Ramadhin, along with other government officials.

These officials are set to meet with Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, to continue engagements on strengthening the bilateral ties of the two CARICOM countries. Discussions will also focus on preparation for the launch of a Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP), a statement from Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

In August, one day after President Ali was inaugurated he met with President Santokhi and had agreed to establish a working committee aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties of the two countries.

Formed at the policy and technical level and buttressed by the private sector of Guyana and Suriname, this working committee will seek to lay the framework that will improve multiple sectors such as health, infrastructure, education, agriculture, Information and Computer Technology (ICT) and security.

Taking into consideration that both countries are oil producers, specific attention was given to the natural resources. It is against this achievement that President Ali had committed to a joint-engagement that will improve Local Content through the training of the citizens, so that they are prepared to reap the benefits from the lucrative petroleum industry.

President Ali had highlighted that by setting out this new agenda it will ensure that the governments strategically position themselves to not only benefit, but to ensure that the people benefit from a transparent manner.

“We also recognize,” President Ali said, “that we need to set out an agenda that is proactive with deadlines; an agenda with greater involvement with stakeholders in the society of both countries—especially the private sector.”

Against this, Ali noted that both of the governments have also discussed ways in which the private sector of Suriname and Guyana will collaborate and be part of this “transformational landscape that can bring tremendous benefits” to the countries.

Todd, the local Foreign Affairs Minister, had said that the working committee was expected to move aggressively at which point it will convene its first policy level meeting in October.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname were established on November 25, 1975.