Qatar pledges oil and gas, other support as part of strengthened ties with Guyana

Kaieteur News – Qatar has pledged support to several sectors as part of strengthened diplomatic relations with Guyana. In a number of areas, including energy, oil and gas, services and infrastructure, the middle-eastern country is prepared to give support.

In a Government release, it was revealed that this support was pledged to President Irfaan Ali during a telephone conversation yesterday with the Emir of Qatar, His Royal Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to the release the two “discussed several areas of collaboration and cooperation” which will “include support for the Agriculture Sector through investments in the Halaal industry, expansion of the housing programme, the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries and support in other critical sectors.”

Notably, the two leaders discussed the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. To this end, His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani committed to providing Guyana with much-needed equipment including portable military hospitals and ventilators, which will significantly bolster Guyana’s capabilities in fighting the pandemic.

Both President Ali and His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani committed to mobilising technical teams from both countries, immediately following the discussions. The teams will include the Foreign Ministers of both countries as well as the Energy Minister from Qatar and Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister and Agriculture Minister.

Following the engagement, the teams will also proceed to design programmes and projects to access resources from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

The two Heads of State committed to visiting each other to further discuss the partnership between the two countries.