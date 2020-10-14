Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Pedal cyclist who struck down by GDF officer dies

Oct 14, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Joseph Richards, 71, a pedal cyclist who was struck down on October 3 last by an officer attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), died yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The pensioner, who according to police never regained consciousness from the accident, took his last breath around 04:00hrs.
Richards was reportedly heading home when the GDF rank’s motor car collided with his bicycle along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.
He was picked up by the same officer and taken to GPHC.
Doctors there told police that Richards had sustained severe head injuries which resulted in him falling into a coma.
The GDF officer told investigators that while he was approaching the intersection at Arapaima Street and Mandela Avenue, Richards rode across the road into his path.
Investigators also conducted a breathalyzer on the officer but found no trace of alcohol in his body.
Nevertheless, investigations are still ongoing.

