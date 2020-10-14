Canje owner had no assets, no proven track record, no finances to acquire Canje block

Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – It has been seven years since Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas Inc. registered as a company, and five years since it was awarded the Canje oil block. It is now 2020, and Mid-Atlantic has not stabilized itself at an office space, and its website is still ‘Under Construction’.
This paints a fair picture of the company entrusted by the Donald Ramotar administration with the job of developing one of Guyana’s most lucrative oil blocks, now estimated to hold 5.1 billion oil-equivalent barrels, worth more than US$200B even by today’s depressed oil prices.
Mid-Atlantic received the Canje block without demonstrating the requisite assets, proven track record and finances to acquire and develop such a block.
