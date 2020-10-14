Guyana records 44 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases have brought Guyana’s COVID-19 number to 3,565.
The numbers were drawn from 16,215 COVID-19 tests done, to date. According to the updated dashboard released by the Ministry yesterday, of the new cases recorded, 29 were in Region One; 13 in Region Four and two in Region Three.
Further, the dashboard noted that 16 patients remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 132 in institutional isolation and 876 in home isolation. An additional 39 persons are in institutional quarantine.
The information noted too, that 106 persons have died and 2,435 have recovered.
Oct 14, 2020A press release from Nigel Hinds Financial Services (NHFS) has indicated that a celebration event in appreciation and recognition of the 2018 Guyana Men’s team which won the nation’s first...
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Kaieteur News – Ms. Ryhaan Shah has replied to a column of mine (Thursday, October 8) which highlighted her emphasis... more
Kaieteur News – A controversy erupted earlier this week when a reassigned employee of a Ministry tried to access her... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]