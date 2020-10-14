Guyana records 44 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases have brought Guyana’s COVID-19 number to 3,565.
The numbers were drawn from 16,215 COVID-19 tests done, to date. According to the updated dashboard released by the Ministry yesterday, of the new cases recorded, 29 were in Region One; 13 in Region Four and two in Region Three.
Further, the dashboard noted that 16 patients remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 132 in institutional isolation and 876 in home isolation. An additional 39 persons are in institutional quarantine.
The information noted too, that 106 persons have died and 2,435 have recovered.

