EFCIA set to administer PCR COVID-19 tests to arriving passengers

Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2020 News
– as airports reopen for commercial flights
Kaieteur News – The Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) is set and fully equipped to carry out sampling for the PCR test for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and this will be done for passengers arriving at the Airport today.
This is being done in collaboration with Eureka Medical Laboratory, according to a press release issued by EFCIA yesterday.
It was revealed that strict measures and arrangements were set and reviewed yesterday during an onsite meeting at the airport’s international terminal with officials of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ministry of Health, Eureka Medical Laboratory and the Chairman and Management of the airport.
Participating in that meeting was Mr. Michael O. Correia (Jnr), Chairman of the Board, Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI); Col. (Ret’d) Anthony Mekdeci, Chief Executive Officer and Project Coordinator, OAI; Mr. Abraham Doris, Director of Aviation Safety and Security (ag), GCAA; Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health; Mr. Andrew Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka Medical Laboratory and Mr. Kit Nascimento, Public Communications Consultant, OAI.
The panel reviewed the set COVID-19 protocols and regulations established by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, a review of the protocols governing the commercial operations of the airport was conducted to ensure that the required arrangements and facilities are in compliance with these regulations.
Oct 14, 2020A press release from Nigel Hinds Financial Services (NHFS) has indicated that a celebration event in appreciation and recognition of the 2018 Guyana Men’s team which won the nation’s first...
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Kaieteur News – Ms. Ryhaan Shah has replied to a column of mine (Thursday, October 8) which highlighted her emphasis... more
Kaieteur News – A controversy erupted earlier this week when a reassigned employee of a Ministry tried to access her... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]