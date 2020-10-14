Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EFCIA set to administer PCR COVID-19 tests to arriving passengers

Oct 14, 2020 News

– as airports reopen for commercial flights

From L-R: Kit Nascimento, Andrew Boyle, Michael Correia, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle. Mr. Anthony Mekdeci is seated at the front.

Kaieteur News – The Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) is set and fully equipped to carry out sampling for the PCR test for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and this will be done for passengers arriving at the Airport today.
This is being done in collaboration with Eureka Medical Laboratory, according to a press release issued by EFCIA yesterday.
It was revealed that strict measures and arrangements were set and reviewed yesterday during an onsite meeting at the airport’s international terminal with officials of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ministry of Health, Eureka Medical Laboratory and the Chairman and Management of the airport.
Participating in that meeting was Mr. Michael O. Correia (Jnr), Chairman of the Board, Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI); Col. (Ret’d) Anthony Mekdeci, Chief Executive Officer and Project Coordinator, OAI; Mr. Abraham Doris, Director of Aviation Safety and Security (ag), GCAA; Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health; Mr. Andrew Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka Medical Laboratory and Mr. Kit Nascimento, Public Communications Consultant, OAI.
The panel reviewed the set COVID-19 protocols and regulations established by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, a review of the protocols governing the commercial operations of the airport was conducted to ensure that the required arrangements and facilities are in compliance with these regulations.

 

