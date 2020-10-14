Comfort Sleep launches new line of Comfort Pedic Memory Foam mattress

Kaieteur News – Keeping in mind that the key to a healthy lifestyle is a good night’s rest on the most comfortable mattress available, Guyana’s leading manufacturer of foam mattresses, Comfort Sleep, yesterday launched a new line of Comfort Pedic Memory Foam mattresses.At a simple launching ceremony, Managing Director, Dennis Charran, told the media that his company prides itself in delivering the best quality in products and services. It is against this background that the company continues to expand and provide new products made locally.

Giving details about the new mattress, the Managing Director disclosed that “the product is made up of 1.5 high density foam, with a topping of four inches of memory foam, the first of its kind to be manufactured in Guyana.”

Further, he boasted that his company, with its eight lines of mattresses, employs strictly local Guyanese, with a total of 25 currently on board.

Added to their new line, Comfort Sleep also unveiled its new reclining mattresses that quietly customize sleep positions for the upper and lower body, delivering truly personalized comfort and an easy to control remote.

Both products will be available within two weeks for purchase, Charran said.