Chinese supermarket robbed, one shot

Oct 14, 2020 News

Scenes at the Egou Chinese Supermarket last evening.

Kaieteur News – Police last evening responded to a distress call after gunshots were heard after bandits invaded the Egou Chinese Supermarket located at Melanie on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Kaieteur News was told by police that a call was made about an armed robbery at the location.
Neighbours recalled hearing shots being fired sometime after 19:00hrs.
According to eyewitnesses, four gunmen were seen entering the building. Other information received, revealed that the men were confronted by a security guard but overpowered him and stole his shotgun.
They then stormed into the supermarket, attacked a male Chinese national and dealt him a blow to the head with a gun and began demanding cash. Nevertheless, prompt response by police, backed up by heavily armed guards, almost foiled their plans.
Kaieteur News was told that the men managed to escaped before the cops arrived but not before stealing some cash and ripping out a few security cameras along with its DVR.
Sources said that when police arrived, they were told of a grey Toyota Allion motorcar which sped off from in front of the building in the direction of Berbice.
The police gave chase but then received another 911 distress call informing them that one of the gunmen was trapped in the building. They returned immediately with back up and surrounded the supermarket.
The roads were blocked on both ends leading to the building. Other police road blocks were set up along the ECD public road as well.
There was a brief standoff and tear gas was thrown into the supermarket with an attempt to flush out the bandit.
The building was then cleared but no one was found. Police later notified media operatives that one of the victims was shot in the leg during the course of the robbery.
Residents of Melanie said that this has been the third attack by bandits on the supermarket in recent times.

 

