Case management conference for Election Petition set for October 22

Kaieteur News – A case management hearing in relation to the Elections Petitions challenging the validity of the March 2 general and regional elections has been set for Thursday, October 22, 2020.The APNU+AFC Coalition revealed in a statement that the party was advised that its attorneys are in receipt of official correspondence from the Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire informing that the session will be conducted before her, virtually.

At the interim, the APNU+AFC noted that it is deeply concerned by what appeared to be some sloth in the hearing of the Elections Petitions and is pleased that the date for the case management has been set.

“Thanks, to our attorneys for their unrelenting activism in ensuring that the case management has been scheduled on the named date. The Coalition looks forward to the early hearing of the Elections Petitions which we are confident will expose the massive fraud perpetrated on the people of Guyana by the illegitimate PPP regime,” the coalition said in its statement.

The Election Petitions drafted by Attorneys -at-law, Roysdale A. Forde S.C; John Jeremie, S.C; Raphael Trotman and Olayne Joseph last September, states that the two applicants are challenging the results as declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and published in the official gazette on August 20, 2020.

Those results show the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) as having 233,336 votes and the APNU+AFC securing 217,920 votes. The results which put the PPP/C in the lead were garnered from a CARICOM supervised elections recount process that the APNU+AFC had condemned as lacking credibility. For these reasons, the applicants claim that the elections were unlawfully conducted and the results were affected.

As a basis of their contentions, the applicants in their supporting document outlined the series of events which led up to the recount declaration. They highlighted, inter alia, the previous declaration made by District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, which showed a overwhelming lead for the APNU+AFC in the largest voting population but was challenged in Court subsequently quashed by Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire.