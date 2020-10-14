Banks DIH employee charged for Bakewell truck driver’s death

Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Oct 14, 2020 News

Dead: Ravindra Arjune

Kaieteur News – A Banks DIH salesman was on Tuesday charged for causing the death of a Bakewell truck driver by dangerous driving.
The defendant, Morguen Forde, 32, of Cummings Park, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.
He was not required to plea to the indictable offence which stated that on September 25, 2020, at Trafalgar Public Road, West Coast Berbice, he drove a motor lorry in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Ravindra Arjune, 38, a Bakewell truck driver of Section ‘D’ Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.
Forde was granted $200,000, bail and the matter, which has been transferred to Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, was adjourned to November 4, 2020.
Arjune succumbed on October 2, 2020, at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving treatment for his injuries.
According to reports, on the day in question, about 09:15hrs, there was an accident involving a motor car and two motor lorries.
The defendant was proceeding east along the northern lane at a fast rate, while the motor car which was being driven by a 43-year-old seaman of Edinburg, East Bank Berbice, was proceeding in the opposite direction in front of the Bakewell motor lorry which was being driven by the deceased.
According to Forde, whilst he was proceeding an unknown motor lorry suddenly stopped in front of him causing him to apply brakes and pulled left (north) then changed back to right (south) and collided into the rear of the motor car causing it to spin and face east. It then collided into the right side front portion of the Bakewell motor lorry.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Bakewell motor lorry was pinned and subsequently taken out of the vehicle with the help from public spirited persons and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital in an unconscious state.
Arjune, with injuries about his body, was seen and examined by the doctor on duty but was subsequently taken to GPHC where he received treatment.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the drivers and it all came back negative, an investigation was launched and the driver of the Banks DIH truck was subsequently arrested and charged.

  • Packing your traps

    Kaieteur News – A controversy erupted earlier this week when a reassigned employee of a Ministry tried to access her... more

