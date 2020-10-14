Latest update October 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A face dat only a mother could admire

Oct 14, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh…

We should be paying mo attention to bigger things rather dan bothering about dem small sums wah people getting excited about in de Ministry of Local Government. Dem boys seh dat is kak-a-belly fish when compared to them whales wah swimming all around we in de oil sector.
Dem boys believe Damn -ram-Lall. Since dem boys know he, dem know he as an honest and upright boy. Ever since de Cricket World Cup. He wan honest person…. just like Jagdeo, Rob-earth and Brazzy!
Dem boys believe Damn-ram-Lall when he talk how he didn’t give no instruction fuh print portrait. De man gat a face dat can bruk camera. So why he gan want tek out picture fuh print portrait.
Dem boys remember de time when one of dem Presidents tek out he picture fuh mek portrait. He sit down in he office admiring de picture, when he Secretary walk in. He turned to she and asked, “How do I look in this photograph?”
Not wanting to hurt his feelings but also not wanting to lie, she said, “It may appear horrible but it is realistic and lifelike.”
Dem boys bin read many years ago about wan woman who went to an artist fuh paint she portrait. She told de artist dat she want him to paint her wearing lots of expensive jewellry.
De artist replied, “But you aren’t wearing any.”
She then said, “I know, I don’t own any either. But if I die, my husband is the kind of man that will get remarried right away. I want to drive his new wife crazy looking for the jewels.”
Talk half and wait fuh see if all de fuss about portrait is not a cause of it being framed.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

Oct 14, 2020

A press release from Nigel Hinds Financial Services (NHFS) has indicated that a celebration event in appreciation and recognition of the 2018 Guyana Men’s team which won the nation’s first...
Read More
Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project launched by RHTYSC Cricket teams

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project...

Oct 14, 2020

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School...

Oct 13, 2020

Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Oct 13, 2020

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns...

Oct 11, 2020

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating Three-Stage Cycle Road Race

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating...

Oct 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Packing your traps

    Kaieteur News – A controversy erupted earlier this week when a reassigned employee of a Ministry tried to access her... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019