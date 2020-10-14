A face dat only a mother could admire

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh…

We should be paying mo attention to bigger things rather dan bothering about dem small sums wah people getting excited about in de Ministry of Local Government. Dem boys seh dat is kak-a-belly fish when compared to them whales wah swimming all around we in de oil sector.

Dem boys believe Damn -ram-Lall. Since dem boys know he, dem know he as an honest and upright boy. Ever since de Cricket World Cup. He wan honest person…. just like Jagdeo, Rob-earth and Brazzy!

Dem boys believe Damn-ram-Lall when he talk how he didn’t give no instruction fuh print portrait. De man gat a face dat can bruk camera. So why he gan want tek out picture fuh print portrait.

Dem boys remember de time when one of dem Presidents tek out he picture fuh mek portrait. He sit down in he office admiring de picture, when he Secretary walk in. He turned to she and asked, “How do I look in this photograph?”

Not wanting to hurt his feelings but also not wanting to lie, she said, “It may appear horrible but it is realistic and lifelike.”

Dem boys bin read many years ago about wan woman who went to an artist fuh paint she portrait. She told de artist dat she want him to paint her wearing lots of expensive jewellry.

De artist replied, “But you aren’t wearing any.”

She then said, “I know, I don’t own any either. But if I die, my husband is the kind of man that will get remarried right away. I want to drive his new wife crazy looking for the jewels.”

Talk half and wait fuh see if all de fuss about portrait is not a cause of it being framed.