Soldier who assaulted cop charged with multiple traffic offences

Kaieteur News – The soldier who was caught on camera last Friday beating a police constable identified only as Wilson, was yesterday slapped with multiple traffic offence charges.

Appearing at the Wales Magistrate Court was Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Kester Bowen.

The traffic charges were read to him by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. Represented by his attorney Glen Hanoman, Bowen pleaded guilty to the offences which stated that on October 9, 2020, he was driving an uninsured and uncertified motor vehicle. The GDF rank also committed the offence of driving a vehicle with prohibited tinted glass. He was fined $25,000, $10,000 and $7,500 respectively for the three offences. Bowen, however, still remains in custody awaiting advice on other charges, which he is expected to receive.

According to reports, Bowen was seen on Friday evening by Constable Wilson, switching lanes with his motorcar along the Meer-Zorgen Public road located on the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. This move reportedly caused a traffic congestion and Wilson who was on patrol duties approached Bowen’s car and instructed him to pull over to the side of the road.

Eyewitnesses said that Bowen became annoyed, exited his vehicle and “chucked Wilson”. Wilson warned Bowen about his action but he was ignored and suffered a brutal assault.

In a video seen by this publication, Bowen was seen choking Wilson and punching him repeatedly to the face and body. Persons were heard advising Wilson to call for backup and calling Bowen’s actions “disrespectful”. The video ended with Bowen throwing Wilson to the ground and reentering his car.

Bowen was subsequently apprehended by Wilson with help from other ranks and taken away to the La Grange Police Station. Wilson later received medical attention at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that Bowen is expected to face multiple charges for his actions, which include assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. GDF had also sent out a press release condemning Bowen’s misconduct and give all assurance that it will cooperate with the police in ensuring that he faces the full brunt of the law.