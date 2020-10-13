Police called in to escort PS who refused to vacate office

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Guyana Police Force were yesterday called in to remove the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Commerce Industry, Karen Van Sluytman-Corbin after she reportedly refused to exit the office.

In a live video on social media, Corbin told media personnel that she came to the office to uplift her personal belongings but was refused entry.

“I was re-designated and they told me I had to move so I came this morning to retrieve my personal belongings that I have in my office and I observed that the locks were changed and I was not allowed access,” Corbin said.

The former PS also indicated that she then ventured to the Minister’s head office to inquire when she would be able to uplift her personal belongings. This, according to what she was told, would be facilitated sometime next week.

The Ministry however, in a statement sought to clear the air on the matter and disclosed that with the new appointments of Permanent Secretaries announced on Oct 8, Corbin was informed of the changes the very next day.

“Mrs. Van Sluytman-Corbin was informed of her reassignment on Friday, October 9, while still at the office. Specifically, Mrs. Van Sluytman-Corbin was advised of her re-assigned position, job description, and place of work, which is the Sophia Exhibition Centre,” the Tourism Ministry explained.

On being so advised, Van Sluytman-Corbin, the Ministry said, indicated to her subject Minister that she would “not vacate the office” of Permanent Secretary or “accept reassignment”.

It is in this context, they said, that Corbin’s reporting to work at the Ministry’s premises on South Road instead of the Sophia Complex must be interpreted.

“Mrs. Van Sluytman-Corbin refused to leave the premises, and it was at this time, the police were requested to assist in escorting her therefrom,” the statement said.

It is only after that incident did the former PS request to see the Minister. There, she indicated that she wished to remove her personal items from the office. According to the Ministry, permission to remove personal items under supervision was promptly given; Corbin secured same before exiting the building.