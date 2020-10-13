Ordinary Thief vs. Political Thief

Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – The Ordinary Thief steals your money, bag, watch, gold chain, etc.
But the Political Thief steals your future, career, education, health and business!
The hilarious part is that the Ordinary Thief will choose whom to rob.
But it is you yourself who chooses the Political Thief to rob you.
The most ironic one is that the Police will chase and nab the Ordinary Thief.
But the Police will look after and protect the Political Thief!
That’s the travesty and irony of our current society!
And we blindly say, we are not blind!
The stupid part of the whole issue is that we insult and fight the Ordinary Thief but we fight each other on behalf of the Political Thief.
Dem boys seh how dat every time government change dem does gat fuh change dem picture of dem Minister wah post up in dem government agency. Every Minister picture gat to hang pon dem wall of dem place for which he responsible.
Dem boys thought how is Kwame bin supposed to print dem picture of dem Minister. But it look as if some Ministries decide dat dem can’t wait fuh Kwame. Dem decide fuh print dem picture themselves.
Is dat wah cause some confusion. De Prezzie should launch an investigation to find out if anybody lying pon de Minister and if dem forge document fuh do so. Or if is a conflict of interest situation developing.
Dem boys nah understand how dem bin hope fuh print de minister portrait if he nah know about it. Who tekkin out de picture?
Prezzie bin seh how public officials, including Ministers, gan be held accountable.
Talk half and remember all are equal but dat some are more equal than others!
