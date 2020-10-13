Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man drowns near Hamburg beach, Essequibo

Oct 13, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man reportedly drowned last Sunday afternoon, as he tried to swim to the Hamburg Beach, located on the Essequibo River. The body of the young man, who was identified as Umal Jaggernauth, was recovered early yesterday morning at the same location where he was last seen.

Deceased, Umal Jaggernauth.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, Jaggernauth, who is of Spring Garden on the Essequibo Coast, went to Hamburg on a family trip in a wooden boat. On arrival at the beach, Jaggernauth’s family members exited the vessel and went ashore. The victim and his uncle, who was identified as Randy, were left mooring the boat some distance from the beach itself. After completing their task, the two men then began to swim to shore. Reports are that when Randy made it to the beach, his nephew was nowhere to be seen.

The other family members were alerted and went in search for Jaggernauth but they were unsuccessful in locating the body until yesterday morning. The body was taken to the Suddie morgue where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

 

