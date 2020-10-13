Man drowns near Hamburg beach, Essequibo

Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man reportedly drowned last Sunday afternoon, as he tried to swim to the Hamburg Beach, located on the Essequibo River. The body of the young man, who was identified as Umal Jaggernauth, was recovered early yesterday morning at the same location where he was last seen.
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, Jaggernauth, who is of Spring Garden on the Essequibo Coast, went to Hamburg on a family trip in a wooden boat. On arrival at the beach, Jaggernauth’s family members exited the vessel and went ashore. The victim and his uncle, who was identified as Randy, were left mooring the boat some distance from the beach itself. After completing their task, the two men then began to swim to shore. Reports are that when Randy made it to the beach, his nephew was nowhere to be seen.
The other family members were alerted and went in search for Jaggernauth but they were unsuccessful in locating the body until yesterday morning. The body was taken to the Suddie morgue where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
Oct 13, 2020Holds successful meeting with Executive Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Charles Ramson on Friday last joined President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster to officially launch the...
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Kaieteur News – I live on the Railway Embankment, on the southern side, directly opposite MovieTowne. I go out on my... more
Kaieteur News – An interesting story appeared on social media this past week. It was narrated by a young man who said... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]