Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. and Opposition building a house WITHOUT a plan

Oct 13, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana took a US$20M loan from the World Bank and part of that money was used to hire a law firm to review our oil laws. But Guyana has not yet established policy guidelines for the oil and gas sector.
This is equivalent to Granger building a house without a plan.
The contract of the firm hired to revise our laws, we are told it is being fine-tuned at present. This is like Granger discussing with the contractor the price of the building, when it is going to be completed etc. without knowing what kind of house he wants.
Everybody knows that if you are building a house, you have to be able to tell the contractor about the design, size and materials to be used in the construction. You have to provide specifications about the inside and outside of the house.
It is the same principle when it comes to revising laws. The law firm undertaking the revisions, must be guided on how to safeguard and protect Guyana’s interests.
They have to be instructed as to what should be put into the revised laws so as, for example, to increase transparency, maximise the country’s financial returns, guarantee environmental safety, encourage local content and avoid the resource curse.
Those are some of the key features that should be part of the revised laws and regulations.
WITHOUT A POLICY, GUYANESE WILL BE DOOMED.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Oct 13, 2020

Holds successful meeting with Executive Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Charles Ramson on Friday last joined President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster to officially launch the...
Read More
Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Oct 13, 2020

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns...

Oct 11, 2020

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating Three-Stage Cycle Road Race

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating...

Oct 11, 2020

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Oct 11, 2020

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at Coomacka

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at...

Oct 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Gutter work

    Kaieteur News – An interesting story appeared on social media this past week. It was narrated by a young man who said... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019