Essequibo man hospitalized after being struck by hearse

Kaieteur News – A man is in critical condition at the Suddie Public Hospital, after being struck by a hearse on the Essequibo Public Road yesterday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Toolsie Maniram, a resident of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred sometime around 17:30 hrs yesterday afternoon.

Reports are that at the time of the accident, Maniram was pushing his motorcycle in the southern direction of the Devonshire Castle Public Road. Eyewitnesses claim that the man was gathering his cattle. The hearse, GNN 5061, was also proceeding south along the said road. The driver, who was identified as “Rasta Man,” reportedly swerved from one of the cows and ploughed into Maniram, pinning him in a nearby trench.

Bystanders managed to lift the vehicle and eventually retrieved the injured man, who was then rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state. His condition is listed as serious.