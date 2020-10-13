Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo man hospitalized after being struck by hearse

Oct 13, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A man is in critical condition at the Suddie Public Hospital, after being struck by a hearse on the Essequibo Public Road yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle overturned in the trench.

The victim has been identified as Toolsie Maniram, a resident of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred sometime around 17:30 hrs yesterday afternoon.
Reports are that at the time of the accident, Maniram was pushing his motorcycle in the southern direction of the Devonshire Castle Public Road. Eyewitnesses claim that the man was gathering his cattle. The hearse, GNN 5061, was also proceeding south along the said road. The driver, who was identified as “Rasta Man,” reportedly swerved from one of the cows and ploughed into Maniram, pinning him in a nearby trench.
Bystanders managed to lift the vehicle and eventually retrieved the injured man, who was then rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state. His condition is listed as serious.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Oct 13, 2020

Holds successful meeting with Executive Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Charles Ramson on Friday last joined President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster to officially launch the...
Read More
Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Oct 13, 2020

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns...

Oct 11, 2020

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating Three-Stage Cycle Road Race

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating...

Oct 11, 2020

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Oct 11, 2020

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at Coomacka

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at...

Oct 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Gutter work

    Kaieteur News – An interesting story appeared on social media this past week. It was narrated by a young man who said... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019