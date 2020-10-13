Biker dies in Diamond Public Road accident

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist died on Sunday hours after he lost control of his Suzuki CBR motorcycle and crashed onto the Diamond East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, in the vicinity of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

According to a police report, Marlon Fiedtkou, 40, Delph Street Campbellvile, Georgetown crashed around 17:45hrs. The man was reportedly heading to Georgetown with a crew of other bikers.

Eyewitnesses who were also traveling in same direction in their cars recalled that that the bikers rode pass at a fast rate. Others who saw when the accident occurred said that Fiedtkou ran into trouble just after he passed DSL Supermarket located just opposite of DDL.

The bike toppled and skidded, they said, before coming to a halt while Fiedtkou was pitched off, his body crashing into the concrete pavement located to the side of the road. His fellow crewmembers and commuters who were passing by stopped to help.

Contact was made with the police who arrived shortly after and a still conscious but motionless Fiedtkou was picked up and placed into the back of the police pickup truck. Kaieteur News was told that the man was badly injured but garnered enough strength and attempted to sit up in the van. While doing so, he grabbed onto the side of his body where his ribcage was located and cried out for pain.

Eyewitnesses said that he was told to ‘lie down and relax himself’ as the vehicle drove off to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Doctors there referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) realizing that he was in a critical condition.

At GPHC, he was admitted and it was discovered that he had suffered a broken rib which punctured his lung. Fiedtkou succumbed while being treated. The well-known biker was described by his friends as a “positive youth who was self-motivated for greatness.”