Biker dies in Diamond Public Road accident

Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist died on Sunday hours after he lost control of his Suzuki CBR motorcycle and crashed onto the Diamond East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, in the vicinity of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).
According to a police report, Marlon Fiedtkou, 40, Delph Street Campbellvile, Georgetown crashed around 17:45hrs. The man was reportedly heading to Georgetown with a crew of other bikers.
Eyewitnesses who were also traveling in same direction in their cars recalled that that the bikers rode pass at a fast rate. Others who saw when the accident occurred said that Fiedtkou ran into trouble just after he passed DSL Supermarket located just opposite of DDL.
The bike toppled and skidded, they said, before coming to a halt while Fiedtkou was pitched off, his body crashing into the concrete pavement located to the side of the road. His fellow crewmembers and commuters who were passing by stopped to help.
Contact was made with the police who arrived shortly after and a still conscious but motionless Fiedtkou was picked up and placed into the back of the police pickup truck. Kaieteur News was told that the man was badly injured but garnered enough strength and attempted to sit up in the van. While doing so, he grabbed onto the side of his body where his ribcage was located and cried out for pain.
Eyewitnesses said that he was told to ‘lie down and relax himself’ as the vehicle drove off to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Doctors there referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) realizing that he was in a critical condition.
At GPHC, he was admitted and it was discovered that he had suffered a broken rib which punctured his lung. Fiedtkou succumbed while being treated. The well-known biker was described by his friends as a “positive youth who was self-motivated for greatness.”
Oct 13, 2020Holds successful meeting with Executive Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Charles Ramson on Friday last joined President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster to officially launch the...
Oct 13, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Kaieteur News – I live on the Railway Embankment, on the southern side, directly opposite MovieTowne. I go out on my... more
Kaieteur News – An interesting story appeared on social media this past week. It was narrated by a young man who said... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]