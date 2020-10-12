The truth is on its way

Latest update October 12th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 12, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
De truth about yuh oil blocks is on its way. And yuh know dem boys does only talk de truth, de whole truth and nuttin bout the truth. Who vex, vex!
Imagine yuh Mooma and yuh Poopa leff two properties fuh you and your brothers and sisters. One of de properties deh in Canje and de other one deh at Kaieteur. De property in Canje, alone, worth billions of dollars.
Yuh bin asking fuh a long time about de properties but yuh big brother who bin in charge nah talking nothing. He keeping quiet and even threatening yuh with lawsuit.
To your surprise, one day yuh discover that yuh eldest brother bin hand over de Canje property to some of he friends. You brackle he and ask he how much he get fuh de property. He tell yuh was a gift of deed, that the new owners nah pay nuttin.
When yuh pick up de phone and call de new owners, one of dem seh dem gat too much noise in de background; that he can’t hear wah yuh asking. De other one seh how he can’t remember. Dem get billion dollar property and dem suddenly tun deaf and lose dem memory.
But dem remember good fuh send you one bill fuh G$100 M fuh de money dem seh dem spend fuh weed and clean de property. Dem call it pre-contract costs.
Dem boys ringing but dem new owners nah answering. Like dem nah know de traffic clear.
De truth is on its way. Who vex, vex!
Talk half and wait fuh more melody from de Waterfall paper.
