In excess of one hundred billion American dollars of our oil wealth were given away by PPP leaders, with the Coalition and civil society silently consenting. THIS WAS ON THE CANJE OIL BLOCK ALONE. To cheat and insult us further, Guyana must pay the owners of Mid Atlantic, who handed government a bill, without detailed information, for GY $100 million in pre-contract costs related to that same oil block. They gave away the Canje oil block for free and then the hustlers of Mid Atlantic turned around and handed this ludicrous bill without explanation.
Separately, we have asked for months on our Front Page: who owns the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks? Two men whose names appeared on incorporation documents: the first said he cannot recall (legalese for covering up); while the other stated that his hearing is not like before. Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and the Coalition Leaders Joseph Harmon and Raphael Trotman are extremely silent. More and more, Guyana’s oil is like a graveyard: frightening silence and holes dug by government and opposition leaders to bury all of us.
The Oil Giveaway Graveyard
Oct 12, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
