Region 4 woman, 40, dies; death toll now at 104

Latest update October 12th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) resident was announced as the latest COVID-19 fatality by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. It has taken Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 104.
It was stated that the woman died yesterday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. This is the 22nd person that died due to the novel Coronavirus for the month of October.
The latest death was not reflected in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update.
The MOH also confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases via their daily dashboard update yesterday.
Senior officials within the Ministry disclosed that of all the newly recorded cases, Region One recorded 20 cases; Region Two-seven; Region Three- seven; Region Four- 17: Region Five- one; Region Seven- two; Region Eight- eight and Region Ten- two cases.
Region Six and Region Nine were the only regions that recorded no new cases.
The newly recorded cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 3,469.
The dashboard also shows 16 persons are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), 113 persons in institutional isolation, 919 persons in approved home isolation, and 60 in institutional quarantine.
To date, there have been 2,318 recoveries and 15, 963 persons tested for the novel Coronavirus –of which 12,494 persons tested negative.
