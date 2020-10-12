Notorious wanted man shot, after found hiding under bed

Kaieteur News – Labeled as a high profile convict who cheated death on many occasions, a former Buxton gang member, Randy Joseph, 36, was yesterday shot by cops during his arrest for multiple armed robberies and larceny.

Joseph, who goes by the alias of ‘Buxton’, was shot sometime around 11:00hrs inside his James Street, Albouystown home.

Commander of police Division 4 ‘A’, Simon McBean, said that Joseph was wanted for a number of robberies he allegedly committed in the Georgetown area.

According to a police report, ranks had received information about the suspect whereabouts and headed to his home.

They entered Joseph’s house and found him hiding under a bed and instructed him come out.

Joseph obeyed, but while ranks tried to restrain him, he held on to one of them and attempted to disarm the officer of his weapon.

A round reportedly went off and struck Joseph on his left thigh.

There were unverified reports that Joseph was shot in the presence of his common-law wife and seven-year-old stepson.

Ranks then arrested the wounded suspect and transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received treatment under police guard.

Sources told this newspaper that Joseph has been to jail many times.

He recently completed a four-year-sentence after snatching a woman’s gold bangle worth $200,000 in 2013.

Police had said that his victim was at the time sitting in a minibus and had reportedly stretched her hands through the window to make a purchase.

Past media reports described Joseph as a high profile criminal who was a member of the notorious ‘Buxton Gang’ during the 2002-2006 crime wave.

Not only was he considered high profile but is deemed as the convict who repeatedly escapes death.

Kaieteur News had reported that his fellow gang members had dug him a grave in the backlands of an East Coast Demerara (ECD) Village and ordered him to lie in it. Their intentions were to kill him but Joseph managed to run away although wounded by a bullet.

In another tale, Joseph almost had his tongue severed during an encounter with former Target Special Squad member, Eon ‘Gangsta’ Smith.

The story continues with Joseph stabbed by a fellow inmate in 2011 while locked away at the Camp Street prison.

Apart from his escapades, prison officers called him disgusting and recall him staring video recorded in the Lusignan prison of him dancing on a table in his underwear.