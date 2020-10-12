Mother, 26, dies after bike smashes into Corentyne steel rail

Kaieteur News – A Belvedere Village, Berbice woman is dead after a horrific crash at Seawell.

According to the police, at just around 10:45am yesterday, a motorcycle bearing license plate number, CK 4094, ridden by 36-year-old Kenny Teekadharry of Albion Road, Corentyne, Berbice, crashed into the metal rails situated on the Seawell turn, Corentyne.

There was a pillion rider and that person has been identified as 26-year-old Radha Shivcharran of Belvedere Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Kaieteur News understands that Teekadharry was proceeding west along the southern carriageway at a fast rate with Shivcharran seated behind.

Reports are that he was negotiating the turn (near the GuyOil Gas station) when he lost control and collided with the steel rail.

As a result of the collision, Teekadharry and Shivcharran were flung from the motorcycle. Shivcharran’s body was seen wrapped around the steel rails in a mangled state.

In a video posted and shared thousands of times across media, the motorcyclist was seen sitting in a bewildered state near the woman’s remains.

His motorcycle was damaged beyond repair and they both sustained injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital by members of the public but Shivcharran was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Teekadharry was admitted with a fractured right leg and is in a stable condition.

This publication understands from a close friend of Shivcharran that the woman has an 8-year-old son and that her husband resides in Trinidad and Tobago.