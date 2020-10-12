Latest update October 12th, 2020 1:00 AM

From militarized to politicized

Oct 12, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

First there was the claim the public service was being militarized now the call it is being politicized. Will the public service ever be professionalized?

Shamshun Mohamed

