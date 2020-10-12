Dodging the issue of modernizing outdated libel laws

DEAR EDITOR,

It was dismaying to read the article, (KN “Protection of Reputation Vs Suppression of facts”) as presented on the 9th. These laws as written, are unbelievably archaic. What is even more ironic is that an oil producing nation still has not tweaked these laws. Such laws are not appropriate in this changing environment. One would think this subject matter would be the first set of laws on the agenda for the bureaucrats to modernize, to at least stay in step with developing countries, and as importantly, give those ethically conscious investors a certain level of comfort.

Actually, the mere fact that Guyana is now an Oil producing country, should be enough of an incentive to modernize these outdated laws. The word democracy has very little meaning if Guyana still has such laws in the current format.

I know for a fact that at least one of the countries listed, in previous articles with the Headshot of the Minister showing the amount of oil funds diverted, doesn’t even have these outdated laws on their books, to suppress transparency of ANY KIND, or discourage any sort of monetary investigations. All the ugly details are usually clearly laid out in the local print media, from the precise locations of foreign property purchased in London; to exact cash amounts re-routed to personal accounts. (All sordid info is also found in the public domain). The problem in that particular country is that existing laws are not enforced, but that is a different situation altogether.

Since the discovery of oil in Guyana, just about every foreign article I have read (All in the public domain) has painted a bleak assessment of Guyana being able to handle the oil wealth, FREE of corruption.

I don’t think Guyana wants that legacy, and frankly, it would speak volumes to investors and everyone else if at a minimum, the people of Guyana see a lack of commitment on bringing these laws out of the middle ages to a rapidly evolving world.

Silence isn’t always Golden, and we are several years into the 21st Century Already!!

Yours Truly

Chi Kansi