Bartender shot in thigh during Sophia gambling dispute

Latest update October 12th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A bartender was yesterday shot to his upper left thigh by a man during a gambling dispute at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
The victim has been identified as Julian Cox, 34, of lot 882 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Cox is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition.
The suspect- a 26-year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown- has not yet been apprehended.
According to a police report, the shooting incident happened around 11:30hrs.
Cox and the suspect were in a yard at ‘B’ Field, Sophia Access Road, gambling when they had a mis-understanding over money.
The suspect became annoyed and pulled out a handgun from his pants waist and discharged a round which struck Cox to his upper left thigh.
Public-spirited persons then picked up Cox and rushed him to the GPHC where he was seen by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in the male surgical ward in a stable condition.
The suspect escaped while the matter was reported to the police.
The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.
Oct 11, 2020By Calvin Chapman Experienced Sports Journalist Joe Champan has revealed that he is no longer the General Secretary of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) which is led by President,...
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 10, 2020
Oct 10, 2020
The drama of the wild, comical yet brutal attempts to rig the March 2020 election has taken an interesting turn with the... more
There are individuals who believe that they are God’s gift to Guyanese. They feel that they are the smartest thing ever... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]