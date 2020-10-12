Latest update October 12th, 2020 1:00 AM

Bartender shot in thigh during Sophia gambling dispute

Oct 12, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A bartender was yesterday shot to his upper left thigh by a man during a gambling dispute at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
The victim has been identified as Julian Cox, 34, of lot 882 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Cox is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition.
The suspect- a 26-year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown- has not yet been apprehended.
According to a police report, the shooting incident happened around 11:30hrs.
Cox and the suspect were in a yard at ‘B’ Field, Sophia Access Road, gambling when they had a mis-understanding over money.
The suspect became annoyed and pulled out a handgun from his pants waist and discharged a round which struck Cox to his upper left thigh.
Public-spirited persons then picked up Cox and rushed him to the GPHC where he was seen by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in the male surgical ward in a stable condition.
The suspect escaped while the matter was reported to the police.
The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.

