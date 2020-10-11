Spelling was not dem boys favourite subject in school

Latest update October 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De government sharing out masks. Yesterday, one of dem Minister been at one of dem out-of-town markets. Nobody nah bin recognize this Minister at fuss because she had on she mask. Dem boys nah even bin sure if she bin tek off de mask whether dem would have recognize she.
Dem school children supposed to know de name of dem Minister. But de last government confuse dem children so much dat dem nah know de Ministries much less de Ministers. Dem had a whole set of Ministers wah had some portfolios that dem Common Entrance children cant’s spell – like Social Cohesion, Citizenship and Communities. And Soulja Bai nah been with around Ministers so often dat you don’t know who is minister for weh. And some of dem had some name hard fuh spell.
Dat remind dem boys of back-in-de days when dem boys used to ride bicycles without light. That was an offence in dem days. One night a police stop dem boys fuh riding without light. De police start to write de ticket but he didn’t know de name of the street wah he deh in. So he ask dem boys “Wah is de name of this street?’
Dem boys answer “Urquhart Street!”
A confused look come over de police face.
He grab dem boys by dem shirt collar and pull dem around de corner and seh. “Ok, I charging you here on Main Street instead.”
Is then dem boys realize dat de man can’t spell “Urquhart” but he could ah spell “Main”.
Dah mek dem boys remember wan time in school, de teacher had verbal spelling test. She tun to de dunce of de class and ask he fuh spell “mousetrap”.
He answer “C-A-T”
Talk half and nah ask dem children fuh spell Odinga Lumumba!
