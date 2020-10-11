Multiple charges for GDF rank caught on camera beating Cop

Kaieteur News – A lance corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is now facing multiple charges after he was on Friday evening caught on camera brutally assaulting a police officer. Currently recovering from injuries is Constable 24030 Wilson.

The attack on Wilson by the GDF rank took place just around 20:00hrs at the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Kaieteur News was told by Guyana Police Force Commander of Region Three, Errol Watts these charges include assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to police reports, Wilson was conducting anti-crime patrol duties at the western end of the bridge. While directing the east bound traffic, which had two lanes that merged into one on the Meer-Zorgen Public Road, he observed a dark grey motorcar trying to change lane and in the process causing congestion to traffic.

The constable approached the driver of the car, who he later learnt to be a lance corporal of the GDF, Coast Guard Section and of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, to inform him of the offense committed and then instructed him to pull to the corner of the said road. Observers say that driver of the car became annoyed, exited the vehicle, and “chuck the rank”. The constable then warned the driver about his behaviour and asked him to desist, which he ignored and proceeded to further assault the officer.

In a video seen by Kaieteur News, the assailant was observed choking the officer and cuffing him repeatedly to the face and body. Persons were heard in the background advising the officer to call for back-up and labeled the attacker’s action as disrespectful. The GDF rank then threw Wilson to the ground and re-entered his car, at which the video ended.

Constable Wilson, with assistance from other police ranks eventually managed to arrest the suspect and escorted him to La Grange Police Station. Meanwhile, Wilson was taken to the West Demerara Hospital where he received treatment for the injuries he sustained during the attack. The GDF officer is expected to appear in court on Monday to face the charges.