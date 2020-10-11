Man confesses to rape and murder of Venezuelan cook

– Admits to also raping and killing Bartica woman

Kaieteur News – Believed to be a sex predator who stalks his victims before killing them, the prime suspect in the murder and rape of a Venezuelan cook on October 4 has confessed to the heinous crime.

Dimas Emilia Lezama Fermin, 28, of San Felix, Ciudad Guayana, Estado Bolivar, was raped, beaten, strangled to death and thrown into a mining pit at Big Hope Backdam, Cuyuni, Region Seven.

Cops had initially arrested two men, a dredge owner with whom she shared an intimate relationship and a miner who reportedly worked with him. According to police, the miner buckled under intense interrogation and admitted to killing Lezama.

Hours before her the death, Lezama was left alone cooking at the dredge owner’s camp while he, the miner and other workers headed to the Big Hope Landing to drink rum.

During the drinking session, the miner reportedly left the group and headed back to the mining camp. He told his boss that he was going to take a bath.

The man told police however that he had taken a pill at the camp site and became “delirious”. The man did not specify what kind of pill it was but detectives believe that it might have been a recreational drug that intoxicated the suspect.

The miner claimed that he saw Lezama and asked her for sex but she refused. The man claimed that while under the influence, he attacked the woman and began choking her until she became unresponsive. He then dumped her in the mining pit behind, located not too far from the camp.

Lezama’s corpse was discovered the following day half naked clad in a blue jersey with its underwear missing. Detectives noticed that her body bore multiple black and blue marks.

Evidence collected from the crime scene also suggested that Lezama was raped prior to her death. During the investigations, detectives noted striking similarities between Lezama’s murder and that of Rosella Smith, 28, of Bamford Point Bartica.

Smith’s corpse was found on May 15 floating in a mining pit at Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni. A subsequent autopsy revealed that she was manually strangled and submerged in the water-filled pit.

Investigators grilled the miner about Smith’s death as well and he admitted to killing her too. He also told investigators that the circumstances that led to Smith’s murder was similar to that of Lezama.

Pathologist, Nehaul Singh had however reported to police that there was nothing to suggest that Smith was raped. Kaieteur News had detailed that prior to Smith’s Demise, she was last seen in company with two men who goes by the alias of ‘Black Boy’ and ‘Rocky’.

‘Black Boy’ was identified as the prime suspect and was seen leaving Karrau Backdam early May 15 with a bucket and a bag.

Hours later, Smith’s body was discovered by a 23-year-old miner. According to reports, the miner was heading to his worksite and had called for Smith while passing her camp. He got no response and while continuing his journey, he saw Smith’s body floating in the abandoned mining pit.

Police had launched a manhunt for Black Boy and found out that he resided on the East Coast of Demerara. Ranks had turned up at his address but the suspect’s parents had told investigators that he never came out of the mines. Smith had reportedly headed to the Karrau Backdam to set up a mining camp, just days after visiting her three children and mother-in-law at Bartica. The suspect allegedly responsible for the death of both women is expected to appear in court on Monday.