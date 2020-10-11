Lone witness in friend’s murder reappears – Tells police he can’t remember shooter

E’bo mystery shooting…

Kaieteur News – As investigations into the “Essequibo mystery shooting” continues, Cordell Grimes, the only witness to the murder of his friend Reeaz Khan has reappeared but reportedly told cops that he can’t remember seeing a shooter.

Khan and Grimes were victims of an ambush which occurred at around 19:30hrs on September 29, in the vicinity of a hotel and bar establishment at Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Grimes had sustained a gunshot to the arm while Khan was shot to the face. Khan was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital alive but succumbed six days later. Doctors told his relatives that the bullet had struck him in the region between his nose and forehead.

Grimes was also admitted but had reportedly took self-discharge and vanished. Kaieteur News had reported that he was wanted for questioning, after which according to a top police official of the Region Two district, Grimes reappeared subsequently to give an official statement.

However, he told detectives that he cannot remember seeing any one shooting at them.

This newspaper learnt that on the day of the incident, Grimes had asked Khan to pick him up in Supernaam. Khan had reportedly left his home, picked up Grimes’ car and drove to the location.

On their way back, Kaieteur News was told that they stopped briefly at a wake before heading to the hotel. Grimes who was driving at the time reportedly parked the car at the side of the road and exited while Reeaz remained inside.

He entered the restaurant section of the hotel, paid off a food bill and left soon after. Grimes had told detectives that he and Khan came under gunfire as he existed the business establishment. He reportedly jumped into his car and drove off to escape the attack.

Grimes claimed that two more shots were also fired behind them as they fled. He further told ranks that he looked over at Khan and noticed that he was bleeding from the face while he too was bleeding from his left arm. Instead of slowing down, he managed to drive to the hospital where they both were admitted.

Sources told Kaieteur News that no one other than Grimes had witnessed the shooting. In fact, nearby residents and even those at hotel did not hear any gunshot explosions or recalled observing any strange movements in front of or close to the hotel. Kaieteur News had reported too, that there were no CCTV cameras installed at the hotel to aid investigators.

Nevertheless, detectives managed to recover one spent shell that matches a .32 caliber weapon. Two bullet holes were also seen on the car doors- one to the driver’s side and the other to front passenger’s side.

Reeaz’s spectacles and slippers were also recovered from the vehicle but his wallet, driver’s license and two cellphones were missing. Family members said that don’t know if he had cash on him that day but are aware that he always carries with him, his Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Note10 phones.