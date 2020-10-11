LOCAL CONTENT 101

Latest update October 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Dear Guyanese leaders, today we offer a simple but very much needed tutorial in local content.
As seen in the photograph, a number of these items, which is being imported by oil companies, which Guyana has to pay exorbitant costs for, can either be built or assemble right here at half the price.
It would be wise, leaders, if action can be taken forthwith to bring an end to such practice.
But don’t worry, just in case this lesson was too difficult, we at Kaieteur News will make the effort to ensure that we provide additional tutorials until, you our leaders, decide to do what’s best for this nation.
Oct 11, 2020By Calvin Chapman Experienced Sports Journalist Joe Champan has revealed that he is no longer the General Secretary of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) which is led by President,...
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 10, 2020
Oct 10, 2020
Kaieteur News – If a researcher comes from another planet and follows the writings of people like David Hinds; UG’s... more
Kaieteur News – There was a conspiracy to rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This conspiracy emerged after... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]