LOCAL CONTENT 101

Oct 11, 2020

Kaieteur News – Dear Guyanese leaders, today we offer a simple but very much needed tutorial in local content.
As seen in the photograph, a number of these items, which is being imported by oil companies, which Guyana has to pay exorbitant costs for, can either be built or assemble right here at half the price.
It would be wise, leaders, if action can be taken forthwith to bring an end to such practice.
But don’t worry, just in case this lesson was too difficult, we at Kaieteur News will make the effort to ensure that we provide additional tutorials until, you our leaders, decide to do what’s best for this nation.

Publisher’s Note

