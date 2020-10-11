GPL to provide improved electricity with US$50M power plant

Latest update October 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) is looking to provide improved electricity in Guyana through a 46.5-megawatt (MW) dual firepower plant valued at US$50 million, which is set for completion in April, 2021.
A guided tour was recently conducted at the Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara power generation plant where Prime Minister Mark Phillips and GPL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Albert Gordon were present.
On the tour, the Prime Minister said, “With a project like this and many projects that we have planned, we will reach to a point where electricity will be 100 percent reliable and there will be no power outages.”
He also stated that even though the project is a big one, his government will also be looking to bring natural gas to shore which will “revolutionize” energy generation in Guyana and they are looking to have it completed by 2024. He added that by estimations of studies conducted thus far, the gas to shore project itself will increase power by 200 MW.
Earlier this year, an agreement was made with the Finnish company, Wartsila, which managed generators for GPL for about two decades before Government went on to handle it themselves. The engines being provided will be capable of using natural gas, from Guyana’s offshore oil wells as well as heavy fuel oil (HFO).
Kaieteur News previously reported that at the Garden of Eden Plant, there was only an installed capacity of over 22 MW and the engines were more than two decades old. It was also reported that there was enough space for additional plants and there were additional transmission lines to take more power to the sub-stations.
There have been cases in the past where several engines went down simultaneously, forcing GPL to cut power during scheduled outages.
Additionally, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO)– Strategic Operations, Mr. Samaroo Ramtahal who was also at the tour, explained the four phases of the project; the first component being the construction of the engines by Wartsila, which is 60 percent complete, and the other 40 percent is expected to be finished in mid-November.
The next component will be the construction of below zero civil works. The DCEO said that it is about 36 percent completed and the remainder when the engine arrives for commissioning in April 2021.
The third phase will feature the construction of the above ground civil works which is set to start this month and is scheduled to be completed by April 2021. The last component will deal with the transportation of the transmission and other key equipment for the project.
Oct 11, 2020By Calvin Chapman Experienced Sports Journalist Joe Champan has revealed that he is no longer the General Secretary of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) which is led by President,...
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 10, 2020
Oct 10, 2020
Kaieteur News – If a researcher comes from another planet and follows the writings of people like David Hinds; UG’s... more
Kaieteur News – There was a conspiracy to rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This conspiracy emerged after... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]