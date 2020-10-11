Latest update October 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Oct 11, 2020 News

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Oct 11, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Experienced Sports Journalist Joe Champan has revealed that he is no longer the General Secretary of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) which is led by President,...
Read More
Sports Minister committed to resuscitating Three-Stage Cycle Road Race

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating...

Oct 11, 2020

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Oct 11, 2020

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at Coomacka

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at...

Oct 11, 2020

GAPLF cancels all events for 2020

GAPLF cancels all events for 2020

Oct 10, 2020

National basketball player calls for more competition in Linden

National basketball player calls for more...

Oct 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019