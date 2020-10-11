Elderly woman takes COVID-19 death toll to 103

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded yet another COVID-19 fatality. According to a release from the MOH the 103rd COVID-19 fatality relates to a 61-year-old female who died at her home in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The new death is recorded even as the MOH confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall total to 3,405.

According to the dashboard released yesterday, of the new cases, Region Four recorded 25 cases, Region One recorded four new cases, Region Two recorded one, Region Three recorded seven new cases, Region Five recorded one more case, Regions Six three more, Regions Seven and Ten recorded one case each while Region Eight recorded three new cases.

At the interim, 16 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. So far, 2,304 persons have recovered while 983 persons are in isolation, 55 persons are in quarantine while a total of 15, 753 tests were conducted so far.

As it relates to the deceased, the MOH has said that it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

In the meantime, the MOH wants all Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (no. 9), which are in effect until October 31, 2020.

This order emphasizes; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.