Education Ministry awaiting CXC review before releasing examination data

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) is currently awaiting the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) review of the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results before publicly announcing examination data.

This was stated by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in another section of the media last week. Manickchand stated that many schools and students have sought to appeal their CXC grades, so the Ministry thought that it was imperative to wait until those results arrive before announcing official results.

She further explained that there may be a student with 20 Grade Ones, while another student may have 17 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos. If these grades are announced before the review, a student deemed as the top performer may have that title taken away if the review comes back with different results. Manickchand contended that her Ministry does not want to have people disappointed.

The Minister previously contacted the Registrar of CXC, raising concerns over their poor grading system and discrepancies that were highlighted by students, teachers, and parents countrywide. Among these discrepancies were students receiving ungraded marks despite sitting their exams and submitting their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) in a timely fashion and students who would have excelled in their year one CAPE scored low grades in year two.

After Manickchand engaged with the council, the Ministry pledged to aggressively pursue the matter and ensure that there is an acceptable resolution.

Last month, the Council had announced that steps will be taken to review and possibly revise the results of the examinations. A statement was issued by CXC’s Chairman, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, who said that the Council would have noted the concerns that were raised regarding the 2020 regional examinations all around the public domain including Guyana, Trinidad, and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua, and Barbuda, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat and other countries, concerning the efficacy of procedures and systems used by the Council in its computation and declaration of student performance.

“There will be ongoing dialogue with regional Ministries of Education based upon the official gathering of data relevant to all ventilated concerns. Each and every formally reported case will be reviewed and where remedies are required, they will be applied,” the Chairman said.

Beckles claimed that the data were of significant importance to his Council; hence, the current review process is being administered. The review of the examinations is being conducted by an Independent Review Team who will then present a report for discussion with relevant stakeholders.