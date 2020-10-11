BLUNTNESS ON INDECENCY!

In case you haven’t heard, please be informed that as part of our continued effort to channel positive changes in our country, our publisher, Mr. Glenn Lall, has dedicated our page seven to be blunt on ongoing indecency in our land that should matter, not only to us at this publication, but the entire nation.

MONDAY

TIME TO BE BLUNT ON OUR WEALTH

Who do the morons that we have masquerading as politicians believe they are fooling? They have allowed Guyana to be robbed of hundreds of billions in US dollars. Yet, they go around begging all around the world for loans to build bridges, roads and schools.

We alert all Guyana that Kaieteur News will raise the bar on our leaders when it comes to our national wealth.

WE WILL BE VERY BLUNT!

We will be blunt about Guyana’s gold and diamond. We will be blunt about our bauxite, timber, and, most of all, we will be extremely blunt about our oil. Who owns it secretly? Who is cheating and stealing from us? Who is lying to us, avoiding answering us, tricking us and covering up?

We want our Guyanese brothers and sisters to be enlightened and made wiser so that they can judge for themselves who is depriving them of their BIRTHRIGHT to have a comfortable life. The priority right now is to get to the bottom of who is cheating and robbing our country of its fabulously rich oil wealth. This is what all of us, who are being deceived, should be outraged about, and about which we should be ready to do something.

We have been patient and courteous with government after government and one political leader after another. We promise that we will be blunt. Whoever doesn’t like it can do something about it: they can come clean with the real truths about our oil.

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT LEADERS

You do NOT fool anyone on the Canje and Kaieteur blocks.

Cut the Crap. Tell the TRUTH! Disclose fully.

Who is getting the billions on those blocks?

WEDNESDAY

POLITICIANS STOP THE BULL$#/+!

It’s not that you don’t know who the Kaieteur, Canje Block owners are.

It’s that you have something to hide. Tell us who the damn beneficiaries are!

Guyanese have a right to know who is benefitting from the billions that belongs to us.

THURSDAY

When politicians have something to hide, it is then they refuse to provide information. The more skullduggery is involved, the less transparent our leaders become.

All over the world, there are laws which allow for persons to know the beneficial owners of companies. But in Guyana, trying to find out who are the beneficial owners of the fabulously oil-rich Kaieteur and Canje Blocks is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Guyanese have a right to know who got these blocks. And more importantly who are the politicians who will benefit from these deals.

We are providing these politicians with a chance to come clean. The people are entitled to know.

FRIDAY

Mr. Robert Persaud – rather than threaten lawsuits, tell the nation the truth about Canje and Kaieteur Oil Blocks that is worth US billions $$$.

Share the facts about who owns those rich oil blocks, and who ultimately benefits from them. Put them in the court of public enlightenment.

SATURDAY

Why threaten lawsuits against those who are providing a public service by exposing rotten and secretive oil deals?

Why not sue those oil companies, which have colluded with our corrupt politicians to rob our people of their birthright?