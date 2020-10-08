Witness in E’bo hotel shooting vanishes

Cordell Grimes, who is the only witness to the shooting of his friend Reeaz Khan, has reportedly vanished. Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, Grimes, who sustain a gunshot wound, was self-discharged from the Suddie Public Hospital, before leaving the Essequibo Coast.

Police sources close to the case told this publication that Grimes, who is currently the only known witness to the shooting, is still wanted for questioning.

On September 29, 2020, Grimes and the now deceased Khan, were ambushed in front of a hotel on the Essequibo Coast. According to a police report on the incident, Khan was reportedly shot twice while re-entering a car PRR 1219.Grimes, who was shot to the arm, unofficially told police that additional shots were fired, as he and Khan fled the scene. He said that when he looked at Khan, he noticed that he was shot to the face and the arm.

Khan remained unconscious at the Suddie Public Hospital, until his death on Monday.Information sourced by this publication suggests that Khan was shot to the head. On the scene, police recovered one spent shell, which matched a .32 caliber weapon. Police sources told Kaieteur News that no official statement was taken from Grimes, and he will most likely have to make contact with them, or be sought.

Kaieteur News also understands that to date no suspects have been sought. It is anticipated that a post mortem will be conducted on Khan’s remains today.