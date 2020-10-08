Venezuelan cook was strangled, raped – Autopsy reveals

Kaieteur News – An autopsy report has revealed that Dimas Emilia Lezama Fermin, 28, a Venezuelan cook who was found murdered last Sunday at Big Hope Backdam, was not only beaten but strangled and raped.

Even as investigations continue, the two suspects – a dredge owner and a miner, are still in police custody.

Lezama was discovered at around 06:30hrs on October 4 floating in a mining pit located behind the suspects’ camp. Investigators reported that Lezama’s body was clad in a blue Jersey with its underwear missing. Multiple “black and blue” marks were seen about her body as well.

The autopsy was conducted yesterday by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, who reported that Lezama had died as a result asphyxiation due compression injuries to the neck, compounded by multiple blunt trauma.

This newspaper learnt that Lezama who hails from San Felix, Ciudad Guayana, Estado Bolivar was employed as a cook by the dredge owner and according to police investigations, the woman had also shared an intimate relationship with the said dredge owner.

The man, according to reports, had left her cooking at the camp on the night prior to the discovery of her body. He reportedly went to the Big Hope Landing along with his workers which included the other suspect (miner).

Investigators said the group of men was imbibing at a shop when the miner got up and left at around 21:30hrs. The miner had reportedly headed back to the camp to take a bath.

Police believe that it was sometime after then that Lezama was murdered.