Private Sector will be adequately consulted for local content legislation – PSC Chair

Latest update October 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Chair of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, assures that the private sector will be consulted adequately for the upcoming legislation for local content.
Appearing on Kaieteur Radio’s Petroleum 101 on Tuesday, Deygoo-Boyer said that he has been in contact with the Government-appointed Chair of the local content advisory panel, Shyam Nokta.
Deygoo-Boyer was responding to concerns that the private sector did not have enough representation on the panel. With six members on the panel, Nokta is the only private business service leader. He heads the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA).
Senior Vice President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Timothy Tucker, had said in September that there needed to be representatives from more business service organizations on the panel.
Deygoo-Boyer said that he has confidence in the panel to deliver, and that it doesn’t matter whether he sits on the panel, once its output considered the voices of leaders in the sector. He said too that he has a relationship with Nokta, with whom he will liaise to make sure the various business service organizations are heard. Deygoo-Boyer is President of the GCCI. As Chair of the PSC, he is well connected with other business service organizations.
“I’m expected,” Deygoo-Boyer said, “to marshal the troops of all the business service organizations who I sit down cross table with to get their feedback. So, that consultation process is going to happen.”
“I’m not going to go soft on the panel,” he said.
The National Hardware owner said that while he is not particularly concerned about the panel’s ability to deliver, he will not shirk the responsibility of representing the interest of Guyanese businesses, so the panel understands that they must capture as much value as they can.
The recommendations of the private sector were largely ignored in the current local content policy, according to President of Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Maniram Prashad.
The government has committed to reviewing and building the capacity of Guyana’s regulatory framework, including updating and introducing legislation. Another of the City Chamber’s former Presidents, Deodat Indar, had advocated for local content legislation, and the Chamber had even demonstrated that it could easily be done by releasing its own draft local content legislation. Deodat is now Minister of Public Works.
Oct 08, 2020The Guyana Teachers’ Union is celebrating World Teacher’s Day with a variety of activities and awards ranging from phone credit, hampers, plaques, powerpacks, and other forms of...
Oct 08, 2020
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – I was surprised at two directions Dr. Melissa Ifill took during the election rigging that went on for... more
Kaieteur News – Two weeks ago, I counted no less than 30 persons within a half mile stretch who were not wearing masks.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]