Latest update October 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Political “wood-ants” are eating out our house

Oct 08, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Political wood-ants have infested the national house. As Guyanese know too well, wood-ants, if not detected and exterminated, can cause untold damage. This is exactly what is happening with our oil wealth.
Guyanese political wood-ants (leaders) and their helpers (cronies) are swarming all over this country’s oil properties. They are eating into our wealth to satisfy their insatiable greed. They diminish the worth of the oil properties by biting off chunks and carting them away under secretive corporate deals.
It is time Guyanese take action to rid the country of its political wood-ants who have eaten away at our oil prospects, leaving the national house shaky and tottering.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Oct 08, 2020

The Guyana Teachers’ Union is celebrating World Teacher’s Day with a variety of activities and awards ranging from phone credit, hampers, plaques, powerpacks, and other forms of...
Read More
Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Oct 08, 2020

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tribute programme is held

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial...

Oct 07, 2020

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

Oct 07, 2020

BCB maintains investment in the development of youths as ten more cricketers benefit

BCB maintains investment in the development of...

Oct 07, 2020

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform...

Oct 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019