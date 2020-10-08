Kaieteur News – Political wood-ants have infested the national house. As Guyanese know too well, wood-ants, if not detected and exterminated, can cause untold damage. This is exactly what is happening with our oil wealth.
Guyanese political wood-ants (leaders) and their helpers (cronies) are swarming all over this country’s oil properties. They are eating into our wealth to satisfy their insatiable greed. They diminish the worth of the oil properties by biting off chunks and carting them away under secretive corporate deals.
It is time Guyanese take action to rid the country of its political wood-ants who have eaten away at our oil prospects, leaving the national house shaky and tottering.
By Sir Ronald Sanders
Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Political “wood-ants” are eating out our house
Oct 08, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – Political wood-ants have infested the national house. As Guyanese know too well, wood-ants, if not detected and exterminated, can cause untold damage. This is exactly what is happening with our oil wealth.
Guyanese political wood-ants (leaders) and their helpers (cronies) are swarming all over this country’s oil properties. They are eating into our wealth to satisfy their insatiable greed. They diminish the worth of the oil properties by biting off chunks and carting them away under secretive corporate deals.
It is time Guyanese take action to rid the country of its political wood-ants who have eaten away at our oil prospects, leaving the national house shaky and tottering.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles