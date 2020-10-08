No money, No love!

Dem Boys Seh…

De Mighty Sparrow bin sing ah song with de chorus line:

“We can’t love without money,

We can’t make love on hungry belly

Johnny you’ll be de only one I’m dreaming of

You’re my turtle dove, but – no money, no love!”

Now a days dem woman mo blunt. Dem does tell you “No money, no honey!

Dem boys used to like money. But dem nah want be friends no more with money. We both leffin de house at de same time but is only dem boys coming back home.

It reminds dem boys though of how enjoyable it is to be a man. You can refuse to lend yuh relatives money and instead of blaming you, dem does blame yuh wife.

One man talk how he cannot discuss he problems with he wife. When dem boys ask he why, he seh, “Yuh can’t discuss yuh malaria with de mosquito.”

One of dem boys friends been propping sorrow all day. He tell dem boys how he gat problem: he girlfriend leff he and he nah gat nobody he can talk to about it…. not even he wife.

Is dat kind of two-timing dat does cause some men fuh end up in divorce court. One man end up in de Divorce Court in front of a judge. De judge tun to he and seh, “Mr. Clark, I have reviewed this case very carefully. I have decided to give your wife $70,000 per week.”

“That is very fair, Your Honour,” replied de husband, “And every now and then I will try to send her a few bucks myself.”

Talk half and wait fuh see who coming to discuss dem problems with you.