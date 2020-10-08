Latest update October 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No money, No love!

Oct 08, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

De Mighty Sparrow bin sing ah song with de chorus line:
“We can’t love without money,
We can’t make love on hungry belly
Johnny you’ll be de only one I’m dreaming of
You’re my turtle dove, but – no money, no love!”
Now a days dem woman mo blunt. Dem does tell you “No money, no honey!
Dem boys used to like money. But dem nah want be friends no more with money. We both leffin de house at de same time but is only dem boys coming back home.
It reminds dem boys though of how enjoyable it is to be a man. You can refuse to lend yuh relatives money and instead of blaming you, dem does blame yuh wife.
One man talk how he cannot discuss he problems with he wife. When dem boys ask he why, he seh, “Yuh can’t discuss yuh malaria with de mosquito.”
One of dem boys friends been propping sorrow all day. He tell dem boys how he gat problem: he girlfriend leff he and he nah gat nobody he can talk to about it…. not even he wife.
Is dat kind of two-timing dat does cause some men fuh end up in divorce court. One man end up in de Divorce Court in front of a judge. De judge tun to he and seh, “Mr. Clark, I have reviewed this case very carefully. I have decided to give your wife $70,000 per week.”
“That is very fair, Your Honour,” replied de husband, “And every now and then I will try to send her a few bucks myself.”
Talk half and wait fuh see who coming to discuss dem problems with you.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Oct 08, 2020

The Guyana Teachers’ Union is celebrating World Teacher’s Day with a variety of activities and awards ranging from phone credit, hampers, plaques, powerpacks, and other forms of...
Read More
Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Oct 08, 2020

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tribute programme is held

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial...

Oct 07, 2020

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

Oct 07, 2020

BCB maintains investment in the development of youths as ten more cricketers benefit

BCB maintains investment in the development of...

Oct 07, 2020

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform...

Oct 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019