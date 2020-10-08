Latest update October 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Oct 08, 2020 Sports

The Guyana Teachers’ Union is celebrating World Teacher’s Day with a variety of activities and awards ranging from phone credit, hampers, plaques, powerpacks, and other forms of recognition to help honour our hard working teachers.

President of Nexgen Golf Academy and GGA Aleem Hussain (seated right) and General Secretary of GTU Coretta Mc Donald (seated left) with some of the recipients at GTU head office yesterday.

World Teacher’s Day was observed on Monday last but due to the current pandemic; GTU has embarked on hosting several activities throughout the week. President of Nexgen Golf Academy and the Guyana Golf Association Aleem Hussain joined forces with GTU, CIMGRO Maraiko Bay Resort and Survival Shopping Complex on Sherriff Street to contribute hampers in recognition of the teacher’s efforts.
Parshu Arjune of Survival Shopping Complex said that he will provide special treatment and discounts for teachers throughout the month as a part of his company’s way of giving back. With the ongoing pandemic creating difficulties for education world-wide, teachers have to be stronger than ever as they chart new territory in education.
General Secretary of GTU, Coretta Mc Donald said they wanted to help celebrate World Teacher’s Day in a big way this year. “2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the importance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others, she added.
“The covid-19 pandemic has significantly added to the challenges faced by our education system throughout the country, and teachers’ leadership is critical in terms of their contributions. Teachers have to provide remote learning, support to vulnerable populations, reopen schools and ensure that learning gaps have been filled,” said Mc Donald.
According to Hussain, “President Mark Lyte and McDonald have done an excellent job of getting the message out that teachers are an important part of the fabric of our society and it is important for all Guyanese to see their teachers as every day heroes not just as day babysitters while they work.”
Mr. Hussain reflected, “It is important to recognize the impact educators have on our country and the world remembering that their students will become our doctors, lawyers, business owners and future leaders.”
“Our teachers make sacrifices every day and just one day is not enough to show them how much we care, especially in light of their new challenges this year,” said GTU President Mark Lyte. Hampers were distributed to a number of teachers yesterday while powerpacks will be handed out to hundreds of teachers today as the activities continue.

