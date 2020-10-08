GECOM Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers, remains in custody

As election fraud probe continues….

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Up to press time yesterday, Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers, was still in police custody as an investigation continues into her actions during the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections process.

Myers was arrested on Tuesday after she turned herself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters Eve Leary, Georgetown. She was in the company of her attorneys – Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels.

This happened less than 24 hours after it was made public that Myers was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to the investigation of fraud during the 2020 elections period.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday, in a press release, stated that Myers was arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud and that she had evaded the police for over a month. Police also refuted claims that were made by one of the lawyers representing Myers, Nigel Hughes, that she was arrested and detained because she exercised her right to remain silent. Hughes’ conclusion, according to police, is in fact a distortion of the truth which the force rejects.

But Myers’ attorneys did not take lightly to the remarks emanating from the police force and provided individual statements in this regard.

Hughes said, “I have had the benefit of reading the press release issued by the Guyana Police Force on the arrest of Roxanne Myers. I stand by all the statements I previously made and invite the Guyana Police Force to release the contents of the Station Diary at the CID HQ which records the arrest of Ms Myers at 12.30 for the offence of perverting the court of justice as entry number three recorded on the 6th day of October, 2020.”

Daniels on the other hand said that on Tuesday he remained at CID Headquarters with Myers after Hughes was required to return to the Criminal Assizes. He noted that at no time the officer that conducted the interview or any other officer, on/off camera had put the allegation of conspiracy to commit fraud to his client.

He added, “Might I state categorically that the narration of the police of the events subsequent to Ms. Myers voluntarily attending the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary, is a radical, deliberate, and unfortunate departure from the truth.”

Daniels explained further that “the interview was conducted by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Caesar, Head of Major Crimes Unit, who introduced himself in these terms. He introduced Inspector Nigel Stephens as his scribe and Corporal Desmond Johnny as the operator of the video equipment. The interview commenced at 12:07p.m. This time was relayed to me by ASP Caesar.”

According to Daniels, after the investigators conducted a video recording interview with his client, Stephens signalled Caesar for them to talk outside and they return a few moments later and put the allegation of perverting the course of justice, to his client.

According to police, for more than a month several efforts were made to contact Myers at home and even at her place of work in relation to post-March 2, 2020, elections incidents.

However, those efforts were futile, police said, as Myers made every effort to elude the police. As a result, a wanted bulletin for Myers was prepared by the GPF but before it was issued she turned up at CID Headquarters in the company of her attorneys.

Police announced in August last that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the criminal conduct of the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, and others in relation to the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.

Lowenfield and Mingo are currently before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts facing separate electoral fraud charges. Lowenfield is facing three charges alleging fraud, misconduct in office and breach of public’s trust, and Mingo was slapped with four charges alleging that he misconducted himself in public office.

Mingo is also before another court facing a joint electoral fraud charge, with former Health Minister and PNC/R Chairperson, Ms. Volda Lawrence, for conspiracy to commit fraud. Lowenfield is scheduled to make his next court appearance tomorrow and Mingo’s next court dates are November 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020.