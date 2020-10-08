Latest update October 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Community involvement to put GDF in “different light” – President Ali

Oct 08, 2020 News

Moves are apace to make the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) more integrally involved at the community level. Speaking on this vision yesterday was President Irfaan Ali during an engagement with members of the GDF’s Engineering Corps.

President Irfaan Ali met with members of the GDF’s Engineering Corps at State House yesterday.

During the meeting at State House, discussions were had on the GDF’s role in national development through the implementation of infrastructural projects within communities across the country.
“Your involvement in community projects will help the communities to see the army in a different light. It will also have a meaningful, multifaceted impact on every segment of society,” President Ali said.
Other officials who attended the meeting were: Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and Advisor on National Security to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia.
During the engagement, President Ali pointed to the critical role that the GDF will play in the country’s infrastructural transformation.
Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Brigadier Gary Beaton used the opportunity to express the Force’s commitment to implementing the identified projects which are central to the development of the country. Among them were the construction of community roads, the building of bridges and the construction and enhancement of community grounds.
During the Badging ceremony for newly promoted GDF officers in August, President Ali had announced government’s desire to make the military more community-oriented, engaged and aligned with national development goals, particularly as Guyana emerges as an oil economy.
“Guyanese must not only see these distinguished men and women in uniform as just members of the Army. They must see you as a key and integral part of development. Our military is blessed with great men and women, with tremendous skill sets and experience and the know-how. The time has come for us to harness this great potential in our military to uplift and build communities all across the country,” the president had said.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Oct 08, 2020

The Guyana Teachers’ Union is celebrating World Teacher’s Day with a variety of activities and awards ranging from phone credit, hampers, plaques, powerpacks, and other forms of...
Read More
Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Oct 08, 2020

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tribute programme is held

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial...

Oct 07, 2020

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

Oct 07, 2020

BCB maintains investment in the development of youths as ten more cricketers benefit

BCB maintains investment in the development of...

Oct 07, 2020

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform...

Oct 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019