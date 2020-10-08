Community involvement to put GDF in “different light” – President Ali

Moves are apace to make the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) more integrally involved at the community level. Speaking on this vision yesterday was President Irfaan Ali during an engagement with members of the GDF’s Engineering Corps.

During the meeting at State House, discussions were had on the GDF’s role in national development through the implementation of infrastructural projects within communities across the country.

“Your involvement in community projects will help the communities to see the army in a different light. It will also have a meaningful, multifaceted impact on every segment of society,” President Ali said.

Other officials who attended the meeting were: Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and Advisor on National Security to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia.

During the engagement, President Ali pointed to the critical role that the GDF will play in the country’s infrastructural transformation.

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Brigadier Gary Beaton used the opportunity to express the Force’s commitment to implementing the identified projects which are central to the development of the country. Among them were the construction of community roads, the building of bridges and the construction and enhancement of community grounds.

During the Badging ceremony for newly promoted GDF officers in August, President Ali had announced government’s desire to make the military more community-oriented, engaged and aligned with national development goals, particularly as Guyana emerges as an oil economy.

“Guyanese must not only see these distinguished men and women in uniform as just members of the Army. They must see you as a key and integral part of development. Our military is blessed with great men and women, with tremendous skill sets and experience and the know-how. The time has come for us to harness this great potential in our military to uplift and build communities all across the country,” the president had said.