Latest update October 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businesswoman among three new COVID-19 fatalities – death toll now at 98

Oct 08, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Forty-one year old Guyanese entrepreneur, Michelle DePeana, is among three persons who died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) complications yesterday.

Michelle DePeana

The owner of Michelle Boutique and Twinkles Elementary located at Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown is being remembered for her “bubbly nature” and “couth business sense”.
She reportedly died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Her husband, Ray DePeana, told Kaieteur News that his wife was previously admitted to the Woodlands Hospital for 10 days when she started experiencing organ failure. He noted that his wife had done a rapid test at the private hospital but it did not confirm any infection.
She was subsequently admitted to GPHC where a PCR test was done and it confirmed the COVID-19 infection.
The businesswoman was later admitted to the COVID-19 ICU of the hospital where she died. She leaves to mourn her husband and 16-year- old son among many relatives and friends.
DePeana’s death is recorded along with that of a 64-year-old male, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 58-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini) all of whom died while receiving care at medical facilities. The three deaths have taken the number of fatalities from the pandemic to 98.
The Ministry of Health also recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. The figure increases the overall known cases in the country to 3,292.
Of the 104 new cases, 43 are in Region Four; one in Region Five; 23 in Region One; one in Region Two; six in Region Three; three in Region Six; seven in Region Seven; 13 in Region Eight; two in Region Nine and five in Region 10.
There are a total of 1,098 active cases of which 15 are in the COVID-19 ICU, 159 in institutional isolation and 939 are isolating at home. The number of recoveries stands at 2,084 while 55 persons are in institutional quarantine.
Meanwhile, as regards to the deaths, the Ministry noted in a statement that the necessary contact tracing will be undertaken as it relates to the relatives and friends of the deceased.
At the interim, the Ministry continues to appeal to the public to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (No. 9), which are in effect until October 31, 2020.
This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Major Companies join GTU to celebrate World Teacher’s Day

Oct 08, 2020

The Guyana Teachers’ Union is celebrating World Teacher’s Day with a variety of activities and awards ranging from phone credit, hampers, plaques, powerpacks, and other forms of...
Read More
Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Fraser looking to pick up where he left off

Oct 08, 2020

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tribute programme is held

Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial...

Oct 07, 2020

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

BCB responds to Sean Devers article

Oct 07, 2020

BCB maintains investment in the development of youths as ten more cricketers benefit

BCB maintains investment in the development of...

Oct 07, 2020

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform...

Oct 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019