Businesswoman among three new COVID-19 fatalities – death toll now at 98

Kaieteur News – Forty-one year old Guyanese entrepreneur, Michelle DePeana, is among three persons who died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) complications yesterday.

The owner of Michelle Boutique and Twinkles Elementary located at Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown is being remembered for her “bubbly nature” and “couth business sense”.

She reportedly died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Her husband, Ray DePeana, told Kaieteur News that his wife was previously admitted to the Woodlands Hospital for 10 days when she started experiencing organ failure. He noted that his wife had done a rapid test at the private hospital but it did not confirm any infection.

She was subsequently admitted to GPHC where a PCR test was done and it confirmed the COVID-19 infection.

The businesswoman was later admitted to the COVID-19 ICU of the hospital where she died. She leaves to mourn her husband and 16-year- old son among many relatives and friends.

DePeana’s death is recorded along with that of a 64-year-old male, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 58-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini) all of whom died while receiving care at medical facilities. The three deaths have taken the number of fatalities from the pandemic to 98.

The Ministry of Health also recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. The figure increases the overall known cases in the country to 3,292.

Of the 104 new cases, 43 are in Region Four; one in Region Five; 23 in Region One; one in Region Two; six in Region Three; three in Region Six; seven in Region Seven; 13 in Region Eight; two in Region Nine and five in Region 10.

There are a total of 1,098 active cases of which 15 are in the COVID-19 ICU, 159 in institutional isolation and 939 are isolating at home. The number of recoveries stands at 2,084 while 55 persons are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, as regards to the deaths, the Ministry noted in a statement that the necessary contact tracing will be undertaken as it relates to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

At the interim, the Ministry continues to appeal to the public to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (No. 9), which are in effect until October 31, 2020.

This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.