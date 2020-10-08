$1B Westminster Secondary School for November completion

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has announced that the $1B Westminster Secondary School that is currently under construction at La Parfaite Harmonie, Region Three (Essequibo Island- West Demerara), will be completed by November 30.

The Ministry revealed that already 85 percent of the works have been completed.

Upon completion, the Ministry added, the school is expected to meet international standards and will accommodate 1,000 students. “Added to that, when completed, the new state of the art school will see the reduction of secondary departments in Primary schools (Primary Tops) in the Region. Students will be drawn from La Grange, L’Aventure, Goed Fortuin, and other areas within that catchment area,” the Ministry said.

It will also feature classrooms that cater to children with disabilities and modern Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) departments for Home Economics, Home Management, and Clothing and Textiles. There will also be Information Technology, Mathematics, Language and Audio Visual, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics laboratories.

Also to be established will be an Allied Arts unit, a modern Library, a multi-purpose hall, and a modern administration block.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Saturday last visited the site and was accompanied by the Project Coordinator of the Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project (GSEIP) and the Regional Education Officer (Region Three), Annesta Douglas.

The school’s construction falls under the GSEIP that aims to build two new secondary schools: the Westminster Secondary School and the Good Hope Secondary School on the East Coast of Demerara. The multimillion-dollar project is funded by the World Bank with the hopes of achieving the promise of universal secondary education with improved quality.

The contract for the construction of the school which was signed on October 1, 2018, was awarded to R. Bassoo and Sons Construction Inc., and works began on October 18 of the same year.

At the site visit, Manickchand received a progress update on the project and addressed the issue of the initial deadline being met. The construction of the school was supposed to be completed since January this year, but the Ministry stated that several factors resulted in the deadline not being met. Nevertheless, at the site visit, Manickchand was assured by the company that the November 30 deadline will be met.

Minister Manickchand maintained that she will be very keen-eyed in regards to the project because a whole generation of students would have embarked on and finished their high school journey since the construction of the school was deemed a necessity