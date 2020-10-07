Vendor attacked, killed by ex-lover

Kaieteur News – A vendor’s plans of having breakfast with her children and parents was, yesterday, ruined after she was attacked and killed by her ex-lover in Albouystown, Greater Georgetown. The alleged killer had initially fled the scene but was captured by Guyana Police Force ranks yesterday evening, hiding at a location in James Street, in the same city ward.

Clarabel Johnson also known as “Bella”, 28, of 142 Cooper Street, Albouystown was attacked near her home at around 06:25Hrs with a cutlass and chopped behind her right knee. She was picked up by her neighbours and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but died around 07:21Hrs while receiving treatment.

According to Johnson’s sister, she had stepped out of her home, which she shared with her parents, early that morning to purchase bread at a nearby shop for breakfast.

“Her last words to mammy was, ‘Good morning, Ma, I going and buy bread for tea’,” said the sister.

It was while on her way back that Johnson was brutally attacked and killed by her ex-lover identified as Nicholas Williams, 45, the owner of a bicycle vulcanizing and repair shop within the community.

Kaieteur News was told that neighbours saw Johnson involved in a heated argument and scuffle with her attacker but took it for granted. It was detailed by her sister that persons have grown accustomed to seeing Johnson and the man arguing or fighting frequently in the streets.

Johnson had reportedly shared a relationship with the man for number years before they finally separated some five years ago. The sister said that their union together had produced three children but Johnson was forced to end the relationship after she was repeatedly beaten by Williams.

“He would beat her bad. On one occasion, he even chopped her to the face and he would abuse her in front the children”, said the woman.

To escape the domestic violence, Johnson’s sister said that she moved back into her parents’ house with her three kids. Nevertheless, said the woman, Williams would continue to stalk, attack, and threaten Johnson on the road.

“She would fight back and had even reported the matter to police,” continued the sister.

This newspaper learnt that Johnson was successful in obtaining a restraining order against the man. The suspect had stopped his attacks for a while but according to Johnson’s had returned to his abusive ways. Not only, did he continue his attacks and threats, she said, but attacked Johnson’s boyfriends as well: “He would molest her and tell her that he wants to see her with no one else and had reportedly stabbed her boyfriend”.

On Sunday last, the man reportedly barged into Johnson’s home assaulted her, broke her blender and destroyed her bedroom window. However, Johnson’s sister said that the attack was not sufficient for the suspect, and he chose yesterday to kill her. Eyewitnesses claimed that it was only after neighbours saw the suspect wielding his cutlass that they realized that she was in danger.

They rushed to her assistance but by time, they arrived to where Johnson was, the man had already chopped her and fled. They recalled that she screamed her mother’s name and fell to the ground after receiving the wound.

A few minutes later, her children and parents who were at the time awaiting her return to have breakfast, were informed of the incident.

Johnson’s sister recounted that her kids began to cry while herself and other relatives rushed to the hospital. Johnson, however, did not survive the attack; doctors reportedly told family members that her artery was severed which resulted in her losing an excessive amount of blood.

Johnson’s parents remember her as a hardworking single mom who plied her trade at the La Penitence Market as a clothes vendor to take care of her three children.