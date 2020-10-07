GECOM Deputy CEO Roxanne Myers arrested for obstruction of justice

Kaieteur News – The Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers, was yesterday arrested after she turned herself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, in the company of her attorneys.

This happened less than 24 hours after it was made public that Myers was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to the investigation into the alleged fraud of the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

Kaieteur News yesterday contacted attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes who is one of the lawyers representing Myers. Hughes said that his client was arrested for obstructing the course of justice.

During a phone call, Hughes told this newspaper that early yesterday morning his client was informed via the press that she was wanted by the GPF. As a result, Myers contacted her attorneys and they agreed to visit the CID headquarters at 11:30hrs.

“When we arrived, we had to wait a bit and then she was arrested… she exercised her right to remain silent when the allegation was put to her and she was then taken into a room where a video recording interview was being conducted with her,” Hughes added.

The lawyer said that his client was then placed in a vehicle and taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station, East Coast Demerara, where she was put in a cell. Hughes then stated that he contacted the police and asked if his client will be placed on bail but he was told that the police are awaiting instructions.

“I then asked for my client to be put before the court tomorrow [today] if bail is not granted tonight [last night] given the nature of the offence,” Hughes said.

However, the police refused to grant Myers bail and she remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Police Force announced in August 2020, that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into criminal conduct of the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Returning Officer of Region Four Clairmont Mingo, and others in relation to the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.

Lowenfield and Mingo are currently before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts facing separate electoral fraud charges. Lowenfield is facing three charges alleging fraud, misconduct in office and breach of public’s trust, and Mingo was slapped with four charges alleging that he misconducted himself in public office.

Mingo is also before another court facing a joint electoral fraud charge, with former Health Minister and PNC/R Chairperson, Ms. Volda Lawrence, for conspiracy to commit fraud. Lowenfield is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Friday, October 9, 2020, and Mingo’s next court dates are November 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020.